Bontle Moloi continues to defend her bae Priddy Ugly: ‘He’s whack? On the basis of what?’

Dancer and choreographer Bontle Moloi (née Modiselle) has yet again taken to social media to defend hubby Priddy Ugly’s rap career.

Earlier this month, the star tweeted how she feels Priddy is being slept on by SA, and this prompted a debate about his talent.

Keeping the discussion alive recently, Bontle took to the TL again to air her concerns about the way SA has reacted to her hubby’s career.

“A lot of you go out of your way to act weird/strange when it comes to Priddy and I’m yet to understand why,” she tweeted.