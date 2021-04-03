TshisaLIVE

Bontle Moloi continues to defend her bae Priddy Ugly: ‘He’s whack? On the basis of what?’

03 April 2021 - 08:00
Bontle Moloi asked the TL put some respect on Priddy Ugly's name.
Bontle Moloi asked the TL put some respect on Priddy Ugly's name.
Image: Instagram/Bontle Modiselle

Dancer and choreographer Bontle Moloi (née Modiselle) has yet again taken to social media to defend hubby Priddy Ugly’s rap career.

Earlier this month, the star tweeted how she feels Priddy is being slept on by SA, and this prompted a debate about his talent.

Keeping the discussion alive recently, Bontle took to the TL again to air her concerns about the way SA has reacted to her hubby’s career.

“A lot of you go out of your way to act weird/strange when it comes to Priddy and I’m yet to understand why,” she tweeted.

She also hit back at the claim that her husband’s music is “whack” and said herd mentality was to blame.

“I guarantee you the ones with the most to say about Priddy Ugly have heard the least. He’s whack? On the basis of what? A lot of you ride that wave because it’s cooler or safer to do. Herd mentality gripped you by the balls. So how can we take anything you say seriously?" Bontle wrote.

Bontle went on to defend her husband’s rap skills and musical range.

“Rather say you don’t like Priddy Ugly or you don’t like his music (more than one song please because, come on — unless you the type to base an artist’s entire range on one song — that’s hectic). But to say he can’t rap is a damn lie,” she wrote.

Many weighed in on Bontle’s continued support for her husband and his career.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Bontle Moloi can’t believe how 'underrated & overlooked' Priddy Ugly is

"... Don’t let basic thinking have you assume it’s because of any obligation. He’s f**king dope," Bontle said.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Bontle Moloi on why cheating isn’t a 'deal-breaker' in her marriage!

"So us deciding or me feeling right now as Bontle that cheating is not a deal-breaker is just really how I feel..."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | This is how Bontle and Priddy are kicking off 2021

Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle are all loved up on a mountain ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Minnie Dlamini hits back at ‘vile and toxic’ Noxolo Grootboom tribute backlash TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Here’s what to expect in ‘Isibaya’ finale this week TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans gush over Dieketseng 'MaNtuli' Mnisi’s stellar ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans left teary after Mabutho’s ‘Robin Hood’ scene TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X