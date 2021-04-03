Bontle Moloi continues to defend her bae Priddy Ugly: ‘He’s whack? On the basis of what?’
Dancer and choreographer Bontle Moloi (née Modiselle) has yet again taken to social media to defend hubby Priddy Ugly’s rap career.
Earlier this month, the star tweeted how she feels Priddy is being slept on by SA, and this prompted a debate about his talent.
Keeping the discussion alive recently, Bontle took to the TL again to air her concerns about the way SA has reacted to her hubby’s career.
“A lot of you go out of your way to act weird/strange when it comes to Priddy and I’m yet to understand why,” she tweeted.
She also hit back at the claim that her husband’s music is “whack” and said herd mentality was to blame.
“I guarantee you the ones with the most to say about Priddy Ugly have heard the least. He’s whack? On the basis of what? A lot of you ride that wave because it’s cooler or safer to do. Herd mentality gripped you by the balls. So how can we take anything you say seriously?" Bontle wrote.
Bontle went on to defend her husband’s rap skills and musical range.
“Rather say you don’t like Priddy Ugly or you don’t like his music (more than one song please because, come on — unless you the type to base an artist’s entire range on one song — that’s hectic). But to say he can’t rap is a damn lie,” she wrote.
Many weighed in on Bontle’s continued support for her husband and his career.
Check out some of the reactions here:
I don't think Priddy is wack. Maybe the masses don't connect with the music. U can be a dope lyricist and fail to make good songs— Lassy🇧🇼 (@BushPiilot) March 26, 2021
I blame A Reece for releasing his mixtape.look how jealous Bontle is now😭😭👀👀 pic.twitter.com/A3h0XrvTTH— Scorpion SA (@ScorpionSA5) March 26, 2021
i don't understand how someone can hate priddy i mean he has the sense of fashion that is definitely not debatable☠ when it comes to music pshhh come on man,he's revolutionary period💯 what can one possibly hate the man..?— Ghost (@Ghost78388940) March 26, 2021
Bontle your husband can rap I listen to him and eagles. They can need producers who have an ear for thier music. You see what j Cole did when the rap game changed he changed his tactics Abit but his still lyrical and best at it.. the beat and chorus is more important than a verse— SBU_MZ (@SBU_MZ) March 26, 2021
Well I always say South Africa doesn't listen to Rap. .. Priddy is a lyricist, same line as abo PDot O. And most people don't know these guys. We don't understand Rap I SA. Its few of us. Its like when people were saying Drake can murder Pusha T lyrically. Tf is that?— Black or nothing SA🇿🇦 (@ManelisiBoklen) March 26, 2021