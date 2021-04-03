WATCH | Inside ‘inseparable’ Somizi and Vusi Nova’s weekend

The pair have repeatedly beaten back rumours that they are dating, after reports that Somizi and hubby Mohale's marriage was on the rocks.

Speaking to True Love magazine earlier this month, the couple addressed the break-up claims.

“Mohale and I have never split up, but we have challenges just like any other couple out there. We’re fortunate that we have other homes to retreat to when we choose not to be in the same space, so we either go to our home in the Vaal or Zimbali,” Somizi said.

In an interview with Jon Savage on What’s Your Poison? last month, Vusi cleared the air on his relationship with Somizi.

“I have known Somizi for 16 years. I met him before I even got into the music industry. He’s so real and supportive.

“People out there are saying that we are dating but we’re not dating. We have mutual respect for each other and we trust each other a lot ... With us, it’s realness all the way. It’s been 16 years now and we’re still going strong.”