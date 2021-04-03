TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kelly K slams people who expect celebs to put up with hate: 'I'll give you back to your mother'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
03 April 2021 - 11:00
Kelly Khumalo won't shut up to keep you happy.
Kelly Khumalo won't shut up to keep you happy.
Image: Via Kelly Khumalo Instagram

Kelly Khumalo has again taken shots at her critics, telling trolls that she will not be silent while they try to tear her down.

The songbird took to Instagram recently to post a public service announcement to all her haters, telling them that she will not keep quiet just because she is a celebrity.

 “I want to lay down some ground rules, because I see people are getting out of hand. If you are going to talk s**t at me, my darling, I am going to say s**t back at you. I am not the kind to back down.”

She warned that she would send trolls back to their mothers.

“This thing of saying she is a celebrity and won’t say anything back, se g*t. You are not my friend, OK.”

This is not the first time that Kelly has put trolls in their place.

Earlier this month Kelly took aim at body shamers, saying she would not be policed by them.

“So as I was posting pictures and someone says to me “Hey Kelly, but you're looking nice but you're gaining some fat, maybe if you ... " Hey! Bit** stop it! If you don't have anything nice to say shut your mouth!” she said, adding that she happens to love her fat.

WATCH | Fuming Kelly Khumalo slams body shamers: I happen to love my fat

"Hey! Bit** stop it! If you don't have anything nice to say shut your mouth!" Kelly said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Kelly Khumalo gets real about her strained relationship with alcohol!

"Kells, there comes a time when the body rejects alcohol, sometimes it's because of age," one of Kelly's followers advised the singer.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo to her future husband on having babies: ‘I am not ruining myself again’

Dear Kelly's future hubby: you should definitely watch this!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Minnie Dlamini hits back at ‘vile and toxic’ Noxolo Grootboom tribute backlash TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Here’s what to expect in ‘Isibaya’ finale this week TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans gush over Dieketseng 'MaNtuli' Mnisi’s stellar ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans left teary after Mabutho’s ‘Robin Hood’ scene TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X