WATCH | Kelly K slams people who expect celebs to put up with hate: 'I'll give you back to your mother'

Kelly Khumalo has again taken shots at her critics, telling trolls that she will not be silent while they try to tear her down.

The songbird took to Instagram recently to post a public service announcement to all her haters, telling them that she will not keep quiet just because she is a celebrity.

“I want to lay down some ground rules, because I see people are getting out of hand. If you are going to talk s**t at me, my darling, I am going to say s**t back at you. I am not the kind to back down.”

She warned that she would send trolls back to their mothers.

“This thing of saying she is a celebrity and won’t say anything back, se g*t. You are not my friend, OK.”