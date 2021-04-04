Focalistic honoured to be working with his idol DJ Maphorisa

Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic has taken to social media to gush about working with icon and personal idol DJ Maphorisa.

Focalistic opened up on Twitter, saying that he was happy to be in his hometown Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, with Maphorisa working on an upcoming project.

“So happy to be in my hood, Ga-Rankuwa, with my idol DJ Maphorisa right now! SA monate o kase fele re sale teng (the fun will never end)," he said.