Focalistic honoured to be working with his idol DJ Maphorisa
Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic has taken to social media to gush about working with icon and personal idol DJ Maphorisa.
Focalistic opened up on Twitter, saying that he was happy to be in his hometown Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, with Maphorisa working on an upcoming project.
“So happy to be in my hood, Ga-Rankuwa, with my idol DJ Maphorisa right now! SA monate o kase fele re sale teng (the fun will never end)," he said.
So happy to be in my hood, Garankuwa with my idol @DjMaphorisa right now!! South Africa monate o kase fele re sale teng ❤️🙏🏾— #SghubuSesExcellent 👌🏾 (@FOCALISTIC) March 29, 2021
Though the pair didn't let us in on the project they are now working on, they shared their mutual love and appreciation for each other as two of the biggest names in the amapiano game.
Maphorisa was amped to working with Foca and responded with mad appreciation for Focalistic.
“Nfanaka san Bulaya batho ba (my homeboy, kill the people)," wrote Maphorisa.
Amapiano has been owning it lately, with US hitmaker Usher showing some love for the genre. He posted a video this week of himself dancing to Kabza de Small's hit Sponono.
Sean “Diddy” Combs has also shared clips of him getting down to Kabza de Small and Focalistic's biggest hits.