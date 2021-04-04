'I didn't think we were gonna make it' — Simz Ngema opens up about difficult pregnancy

Simz Ngema has reflected on giving birth to her first child last year, revealing that she had a “difficult” pregnancy that almost cost her and baby Tiyani their lives.

The actress and her bae Tino Chinyani welcomed a baby boy in June last year, keeping it under wraps for a few months.

Since she announced the birth, Simz has been candid about her journey through and post pregnancy.

She took to Instagram Stories this week to reflect on the difficulties she faced, saying she was grateful to be alive and raising a healthy child.

“It's still so unbelievable that I carried a whole human being. I had the most difficult pregnancy ever! At some point I didn't think we were going to make it,” she wrote.

She recounted how her father was worried about her and said, “They better get that baby out before he kills my baby.”

“But God had us. Grateful,” she added.

In a post earlier this year, Simz opened up about the lessons she has learnt as a mom so far, saying that she is taking in every moment.

“I’m learning so much and I’m enjoying every moment. Even the difficult moments because my love for him makes it all worth it ..."



She had previously spoken about having a C-section and being kind to herself while recovering.

“I haven’t been binding my tummy because I had a C-section and I’ve gained 20kg [I enjoy eating] but it’s time for me to start my journey of getting back into shape.

“I’m giving myself a year. Ang’funi pressure, please. Baking a whole human being is a big deal and I’ve learnt to be kind to myself. You can miss me with the pressures of 'snap back' ngi right, shame,” she wrote.