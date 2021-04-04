LOL! Nasty C says if you fall for this scam using his name, you’re a dummy

Rapper Nasty C has warned fans of a scam using his name and image which asks fans to “borrow” him R3,000.

The star took to Instagram this week to post a screenshot of a DM one fan got from a "Nasty C" account, claiming he had reached his bank limit and needed to borrow R3k.

"I'll pay you tomorrow morning," the scammer promises.

WHY WOULD NASTY C MESSAGE FROM AN UNVERIFIED ACCOUNT?

"I'm using my private account," the scammer claims

HOW DO YOU KNOW IT IS HIM?

The scammer posted a picture of Nasty C smiling, saying "here's proof it is me".