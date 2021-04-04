LOL! Nasty C says if you fall for this scam using his name, you’re a dummy
Rapper Nasty C has warned fans of a scam using his name and image which asks fans to “borrow” him R3,000.
The star took to Instagram this week to post a screenshot of a DM one fan got from a "Nasty C" account, claiming he had reached his bank limit and needed to borrow R3k.
"I'll pay you tomorrow morning," the scammer promises.
WHY WOULD NASTY C MESSAGE FROM AN UNVERIFIED ACCOUNT?
"I'm using my private account," the scammer claims
HOW DO YOU KNOW IT IS HIM?
The scammer posted a picture of Nasty C smiling, saying "here's proof it is me".
Nasty C is not the only celeb to fall prey to scammers.
In 2017, a conman hacked Idols SA judge Somizi's phone and sent messages to his contacts asking them for money to bail him out of a desperate situation.
One contact gave their rent money to the scammer, expecting to be repaid.
Speaking toTshisaLIVE at the time, Somizi's manager Thato Matuka said: "I got the message and was immediately suspicious. I tried to call him but they (the hackers) must have put the phone down on me.
IT'S NOT LEGIT!
Nasty C told his followers that if anyone who knows him falls for the scam, they are a dummy.
"If anyone of my actual friends fall for this I’m really just gonna laugh at you," he captioned the post.