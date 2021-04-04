TshisaLIVE

LOL! Nasty C says if you fall for this scam using his name, you’re a dummy

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
04 April 2021 - 16:00
A scammer is using Nasty C's name to steal money.
A scammer is using Nasty C's name to steal money.
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Rapper Nasty C has warned fans of a scam using his name and image which asks fans to “borrow” him R3,000.

The star took to Instagram this week to post a screenshot of a DM one fan got from a "Nasty C" account, claiming he had reached his bank limit and needed to borrow R3k.

"I'll pay you tomorrow morning," the scammer promises.

WHY WOULD NASTY C MESSAGE FROM AN UNVERIFIED ACCOUNT?

"I'm using my private account," the scammer claims

HOW DO YOU KNOW IT IS HIM?

The scammer posted a picture of Nasty C smiling, saying "here's proof it is me".

Nasty C is not the only celeb to fall prey to scammers.

In 2017, a conman hacked Idols SA judge Somizi's phone and sent messages to his contacts asking them for money to bail him out of a desperate situation.

One contact gave their rent money to the scammer, expecting to be repaid.

Speaking toTshisaLIVE at the time, Somizi's manager Thato Matuka said: "I got the message and was immediately suspicious. I tried to call him but they (the hackers) must have put the phone down on me.

IT'S NOT LEGIT!

Nasty C told his followers that if anyone who knows him falls for the scam, they are a dummy.

"If anyone of my actual friends fall for this I’m really just gonna laugh at you," he captioned the post.

2017 BET Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 25/06/2017 - Rapper Nasty C. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
