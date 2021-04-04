SNAPS | Great views and helicopter rides! Inside Thembi Seete’s birthday

Nevermind the fact that she actually looks 24, Gomora actress Thembi Seete recently turned 44 and everything she did to celebrate her trip around the sun was just as stunning as her!

The timeless beauty Thembi received tonnes of love, well wishes, decadent cakes and breathtaking bouquets of flowers.

However, it was her birthday getaway and the views, outfits and luxury vibes it served that had her fans glued to her Instagram page. The star celebrated in style in the Mother City with everything from helicopter rides to envy-infusing long drives around vineyards.

On her birthday, Thembi wrote herself a love letter.

“Everyday is a celebration but today guys it’s a special celebration. Ke birthday yaka (it's my birthday) Modimo O motle (God is good) ... Cheers TayTay, I love you girl,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the successful career and all round blessings in her life, Thembi thanked everyone who contributed to her birthday month being a magnificent one.

“The best gift I received on my birthday was all the love and support I received from you all. Thanks to everyone for thinking of me and for your wonderful wishes!”

Check out the snaps and video from her weekend below: