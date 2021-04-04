‘You continue to be loved even with our hearts in pieces’ — Pearl Thusi pens letter to her father one year after his death

Actress Pearl Thusi took to social media this week to remember her father on the anniversary of his death.

In an emotional dedication, the star opened up about how deeply her father's death had affected her life.

“I haven’t stopped crying today. Exactly a year ago your life suddenly ended as we made huge plans together. An incredible father. You continue to be loved even with our hearts in pieces. Qhawe Lami,” Pearl captioned a snap of herself with her dad.