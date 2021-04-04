‘You continue to be loved even with our hearts in pieces’ — Pearl Thusi pens letter to her father one year after his death
Actress Pearl Thusi took to social media this week to remember her father on the anniversary of his death.
In an emotional dedication, the star opened up about how deeply her father's death had affected her life.
“I haven’t stopped crying today. Exactly a year ago your life suddenly ended as we made huge plans together. An incredible father. You continue to be loved even with our hearts in pieces. Qhawe Lami,” Pearl captioned a snap of herself with her dad.
Haven’t stopped crying today... exactly a year ago your life suddenly ended as we made huge plans together.— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) March 31, 2021
An incredible father. You continue to be loved even with our hearts in pieces. Qhawe Lami. pic.twitter.com/ZInVMfxuoY
She also reminisced about the good old days with father.
“Hopefully one day I’ll be able to honour you and create the legacy you deserve to make sure your name and memory lives on. It’s still as if we laid you to rest just yesterday. It’s been a year," she said.
A few months ago, the Queen Sono star took to Instagram to share a brief clip of herself and her father cracking up over a joke.
“I hope you knew how much I love you, how much I miss you. And even how I forget you’re gone. It’s almost a year later and I still have to remind myself that you’re no longer here,” she captioned.