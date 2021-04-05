Brighton Ngoma speaks out on his international ambitions

After winning over local audiences in several roles, actor Brighton Ngoma is ready to step on to the world stage and grab any international opportunities that come his way.

The star, who is perhaps best known for his role as Quinton on the e.tv soapie Scandal! will play Thabang “T-Bang” Moeketsi in the upcoming SABC1 sitcom uBettina Wethu next month.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE ahead of the show's launch on May 5, Brighton said he was honoured to have the opportunity to show his talent in different projects. And after he caught the attention of fans globally amid suggestions he should play Trevor Noah in an upcoming biopic of the comedian's life, Brighton said he would welcome a chance to “go global”.

“As flattering and humbling as it is to be mentioned in the same breath as the project, as to whether it will happen remains to be seen. It would be a fantastic opportunity, obviously, and a chance to go global.”

Brighton added that every role he plays has developed him as a creative, with his most recent role teaching him to be more understanding of people different to himself.

“People are going to learn from T-Bang that not everything is as simple as black and white. They are going to learn that there are layers to the LGBTIQ+ community and not everyone in that community is dramatic and flamboyant. That there are layers to a person.”