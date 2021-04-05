TshisaLIVE

Focalistic addresses haters over comments that he didn’t 'deserve' his accolades

“Last year I was named the hottest MC in SA and after that I retired from hip-hop because there's too much politics,” Focalistic explained.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
05 April 2021 - 10:00
Musician Focalistic says he wants to be at the forefront of amapiano taking over the world.
Image: Instagram/Focalistic

Musician Focalistic's success has been insane to say the least but it hasn't been without  criticism, especially when the Ke Star hitmaker was named the MTV Base Hottest MC over generally acclaimed SA rappers in 2020.

Last year, after a heated debate, Focalistic was crowned as SA's Hottest MC for 2020 by the MTV Base Hottest MCs 2020 panellists. While his win was welcomed by many, there were also several others who disagreed, not on account of his music — which everyone agreed was fire — but on whether it qualifies as hip-hop.

The mixed commentary that came out of the SA hip-hop fraternity was what led Focalistic to “retire” from making hip-hop music.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Focalistic explained his reasons.

“For me, it's bigger than a genre, it's about inspiring kids ... It's about me being Focalistic in my space and that's bigger than a genre or that's bigger than 'I'm a hip-hop artist' or 'I'm a lyricist' ... I've never claimed to be that. In fact, what I am is relatable to everyone in the hood, that's why I say 'a se trap ke pina tsa ko Kasi'.”

Focalistic says his vision and mission as an artist was bigger than a genre or being boxed.

“I'm glad that I've been able to make people who enjoy hip-hop enjoy amapiano and dance to it. For me it has been always been about finding a sound that is unique to us and amapiano is a unique sound to SA, from the sgubhu to the bassline and the log drum.

“So being able to transport different people from different markets and put them into amapiano — like Alicia Keys and Diddy — that is a feat that no-one can take away from what the genre can do and what we have to explore as a nation taking it globally,” Focalistic said.





