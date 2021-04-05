Focalistic addresses haters over comments that he didn’t 'deserve' his accolades

“For me, it's bigger than a genre, it's about inspiring kids ... It's about me being Focalistic in my space and that's bigger than a genre or that's bigger than 'I'm a hip-hop artist' or 'I'm a lyricist' ... I've never claimed to be that. In fact, what I am is relatable to everyone in the hood, that's why I say 'a se trap ke pina tsa ko Kasi'.”

“Last year I was named the hottest MC in SA and after that I retired from hip-hop because there's too much politics,” Focalistic explained.

Focalistic says his vision and mission as an artist was bigger than a genre or being boxed.

“I'm glad that I've been able to make people who enjoy hip-hop enjoy amapiano and dance to it. For me it has been always been about finding a sound that is unique to us and amapiano is a unique sound to SA, from the sgubhu to the bassline and the log drum.

“So being able to transport different people from different markets and put them into amapiano — like Alicia Keys and Diddy — that is a feat that no-one can take away from what the genre can do and what we have to explore as a nation taking it globally,” Focalistic said.