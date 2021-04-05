Joyous Celebration founder talks about making uplifting music after a hard year

While the global pandemic may have left it's mark on Joyous Celebration — as a group and as individuals — one of the founders, Jabu Hlongwane, has shared how “God's grace and the testimonies” have helped them create Joyous Celebration 25 — Still We Rise.

The co-founder explained that Covid-19 and the difficulties of 2020 hit the group hard but he was grateful they still managed to put together a new album that was recorded live.

Jabu opened up about how JC dealt with the challenges they met.

“Covid hit us not only as a group but as individuals. In fact, we had to close the office because there was nothing to do there. The people that work at the office have to do things connected to the shows but there were no shows, so we had to close down and go home.”

The group gifted their fans with their 25th instalment, titled Still We Rise, which was recorded at the Joburg Theatre. Far different from how they had recorded their music in the past two decades or so, JC recorded this project under strict Covid-19 protocols. There was no audience, only the group, their songs and testimonies.

“A lot of us, the singers, the band and the staff had to find ways in our own little corners to survive. It was sad and for us, the company, it was hard because as we struggled in our corners, we wondered how the rest of the choir was doing and how they were surviving. We found out when we asked that they were holding up somehow and for that we thank God. We thank God for helping us come out on the other side,” Jabu told TshisaLIVE.