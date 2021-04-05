SA will always be in my heart but I'm taking over the world, says Busiswa

After winning over audiences across the world for her work on Beyoncé's curated The Lion King soundtrack, The Gift, and visual album Black Is King, Busiswa has her eye on more international projects.

The star appeared on both of Bey's projects performing the song My Power, alongside Bey, Moonchild Sanelly, Tierra Whack, Yemi Alade, Nija and DJ Lag.

In 2019 she was also featured on CNN's list of 10 artists dominating the African continent, alongside local muso Sho Madjozi.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the launch of her reality show Her Majesty: Busiswa on BET, the star explained that working with Beyoncé was an incredible opportunity that she would always remember. She said it had opened doors for her but was too shy to spill any details before the ink is dry.

“People will have to stay tuned into my reality show to see what kind of moves I make,” she said.

The world is already noticing Busiswa, with the star recently securing a collab with Nigerian hitmaker Naira Marley.

“I definitely plan to be out of SA a lot more once Covid-19 restrictions around the world have eased,” she added. And while she isn't keen to leave SA permanently, an international career is in her master plan.

“All I can say is I love SA, I don't want to leave permanently and it will always be in my heart but we are taking over the world, so that is the plan.

“It is not relocating, it's avoiding load-shedding,” she added with a laugh.