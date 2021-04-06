Boity claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai over ‘celebs have bottles but not degrees’ jab

While Boity Thulo’s latest move into the alcohol industry has been applauded, it seems to have also earned her low-key shade from Ntsiki Mazwai.

Boity revealed her latest business move last week when she announced her own range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverages called BT Signature.

While the TL celebrated Boity, Ntsiki took to Twitter to blast celebs for starting alcohol brands when they don’t have degrees.

“All your celebs have booze but no educational degree.”

Tweeps immediately felt Ntsiki was aiming at Boity, and when Boity caught wind of the tweet she hit back with a brief clapback.

Sis told Ntsiki to eat her heart out with a cheeky “cheers” and kept it moving.