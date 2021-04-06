Boity claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai over ‘celebs have bottles but not degrees’ jab
While Boity Thulo’s latest move into the alcohol industry has been applauded, it seems to have also earned her low-key shade from Ntsiki Mazwai.
Boity revealed her latest business move last week when she announced her own range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverages called BT Signature.
While the TL celebrated Boity, Ntsiki took to Twitter to blast celebs for starting alcohol brands when they don’t have degrees.
“All your celebs have booze but no educational degree.”
Tweeps immediately felt Ntsiki was aiming at Boity, and when Boity caught wind of the tweet she hit back with a brief clapback.
Sis told Ntsiki to eat her heart out with a cheeky “cheers” and kept it moving.
The Ba Kae rapper joined a long list of celebs who have made their way into the lucrative alcohol industry, including Bonang Matheba, DJ Zinhle, Khanyi Mbau and Kelly Khumalo.
The media personality has made it clear to her fans that she plans to explore different industries and ensure she has multiple income streams that will help her build her empire. She already has a perfume/fragrance out and a hair care range among her many groundbreaking moves.
On her TL, Boity made it clear she’s way past the “seeking validation” stage of her life, implying she had no f**ks to give about what naysayers have to say about her moves.
“I am so grateful to have finally grown out of the phase of seeking validation from others. It’s so liberating!” Boity said.
Meanwhile, AKA also took to his TL to “welcome” all the celebrities going into the alcohol business. He claimed he should be credited for having “led” the way for most of his peers in the industry.
“Any SA celebrity with an alcohol product, you’re welcome. I single-handedly built this industry, and that’s facts.” AKA tweeted.
The TL debated AKA’s statement and tried to determine whether the rapper was throwing shade at others - and particularly Boity — or merely making Boity’s moment about himself, as he often does with other things. Then again, it was April Fools’ Day when he tweeted so others figured it may very well be a joke.
Only the supa mega knows the truth and the real intentions behind his shady tweet.
Any SA celebrity with an alcohol product, you’re welcome. I single handedly built this industry, and that’s facts. 🍉 pic.twitter.com/ENWjqf9Eg0— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 1, 2021