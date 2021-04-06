DJ Warras: ‘In a country where all the criminals are armed, the people need to be armed too’

Radio presenter DJ Warras has declared himself pro-gun, urging people to protect themselves against criminals.

The comments were made after a story came to light detailing how former police colonel and head of a firearms license division Christiaan Prinsloo allegedly sold illegal firearms to gang lords in the Cape Flats. In 2015, the former police officer was charged with the murders committed by gangsters. He faced 28 charges, including racketeering, corruption and theft.

This prompted Warras to air his views on gun ownership, saying he doesn’t understand why more people aren’t encouraged to own firearms.

“This is why I don’t understand why sane, rational, people arming themselves legally with licensed firearms is not promoted. The exception is promoted as the norm, and it’s a lie,” he said.

Warras said criminals often carry weapons and claimed citizens should do the same to protect themselves.

“In a country where all the criminals are armed, the people need to be armed too.” Warras tweeted.