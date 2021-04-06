TshisaLIVE

‘I have learnt to relate to people on their level’ — Vele Manenje on joining 'Skeem Saam'

06 April 2021 - 07:00
Vele Manenje is ready to impress in her new role on 'Skeem Saam'.
Former Our Perfect Wedding host Vele Manenje is over the moon after bagging a role on popular SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam, telling TshisaLIVE her previous roles have prepared her to tell the African story.

The Safta-winning actress will play the role of Evelyn, a “strange” woman who makes a stop at Charles' shop. The well-spoken former teacher captures the attention of many on Turfloop with her love for reading and poetry, and soon has a man with similar interests who takes his shot.

“She is down to earth with a great heart, and so, to tap into that, I went to the library to find someone like her. I also looked inside myself and found many of the same characteristics.”

Vele will make her debut on screens on April 27, and said she is nervous but humbled to be able to tell Evelyn's story.

“I am feeling kind of numb, I have butterflies in my stomach, but also I am really blessed to have this opportunity. I have another opportunity to tell the African story, this time looking at Limpopo.”

Vele, who lit up screens as host of Our Perfect Wedding in 2018 said her love of languages and people helped her relate to contestants on a different level.

“I am quite cultural. I am quite traditional. That is why is why I speak nearly every official language and can relate to people. I could relate to every bride and open doors that may have been closed otherwise. We are a diverse people and there are so many African stories to tell.

“After OPW I continued with that effort, to be able to relate more with people and be a vessel to tell their stories. That is why I am so excited about this role.”

