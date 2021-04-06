Izangoma Zodumo's Gogo Maweni announces split from Mamba

They lit up screens as part of the popular reality show Izangoma Zodumo but Gogo Maweni and Mamba have officially parted ways.

The news was confirmed by Gogo Maweni in a statement on social media over the weekend.

In it, she warned customers about her “ex-employee” and accused him of “dishonesty”.

“I, Dr Maweni, have received calls from clients complaining about muti purchased from an ex employee under my name and brand. I hereby state that Mamba no longer works under Impande Yezulu,” she said.

She added that the brand no longer has any relations with Mamba.

Mamba has not publicly commented on Gogo Maweni's accusations.