TshisaLIVE

Kabza de Small leaves the TL shook with suggestive dance move

06 April 2021 - 13:30
Kabza's new amapiano move has left the internet with a whole lot of questions!
Kabza's new amapiano move has left the internet with a whole lot of questions!
Image: Instagram/Kabza De Small

Sponono hitmaker Kabza De Small has introduced Mzansi to a dance move, but not everyone is feeling it.

It all began after Kabza posted a video on social media of him at the groove.

In the video, the amapiano musician was seen getting cosy with a bottle as his hand caresses it by moving up and down.

He also posted a video of a woman doing the dance.

The move left the internet deep in the feels, with some praising his sense of humour while  others slammed his "disgusting" behaviour.

Many said they wanted to boycott the musician, while Lasizwe said the dance move should be "normalised among men".

The video came just days after Kabza was the toast of Mzansi when Sponono was featured in a Gucci advert with US star Usher. 

Usher was seen busting a move during the advert and Kabza's collaborator DJ Maphorisa predicted it was just the start of SA music taking over the world.

WATCH | Usher jams to Kabza’s amapiano hit, and the streets are a mess

First Diddy, now Usher? Kabza is your favs fav!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Tresor on joining amapiano wave with Kabza de Small & Maphorisa

Tresor and Maphorisa have known each other for five to six years but only got to work together last year!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Diddy stans on Kabza de Small’s amapiano hit

Diddy put some respect on Kabza de Small's name!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. SA will always be in my heart but I'm taking over the world, says Busiswa TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I didn't think we were gonna make it' — Simz Ngema opens up about difficult ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Big Zulu on Duduzane Zuma: ‘He is like an older brother to me’ TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Inside ‘inseparable’ Somizi and Vusi Nova’s weekend TshisaLIVE
  5. Minnie Dlamini hits back at ‘vile and toxic’ Noxolo Grootboom tribute backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X