Kabza de Small leaves the TL shook with suggestive dance move
Sponono hitmaker Kabza De Small has introduced Mzansi to a dance move, but not everyone is feeling it.
It all began after Kabza posted a video on social media of him at the groove.
In the video, the amapiano musician was seen getting cosy with a bottle as his hand caresses it by moving up and down.
He also posted a video of a woman doing the dance.
The move left the internet deep in the feels, with some praising his sense of humour while others slammed his "disgusting" behaviour.
Many said they wanted to boycott the musician, while Lasizwe said the dance move should be "normalised among men".
Something about the way you guys are reacting to Kabza’s video is exposing you guys.— Wang Scammer (@Wangqhazar) April 4, 2021
Let’s not make that recent Kabza dance a thing. 😔 I’m practically begging.— Oratile (@Orahh_x) April 5, 2021
Kabza is doing the lords work! These dance moves must be normalize amongst men angithi nithi" No Homo" after soooo... there is nothing wrong hawu.— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) April 4, 2021
You are disowning him alone Kabza Ke start. All he did was have fun with him homies at groove so o one daar— Kgalalelo Mothomogolo (@KgalaleloKMR) April 4, 2021
The video came just days after Kabza was the toast of Mzansi when Sponono was featured in a Gucci advert with US star Usher.
Usher was seen busting a move during the advert and Kabza's collaborator DJ Maphorisa predicted it was just the start of SA music taking over the world.