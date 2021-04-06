Ndlovu Youth Choir gets glowing reviews for its rendition of IsiXhosa Easter hymn 'Indodana'

Renowned SA music group the Ndlovu youth choir has once again received glowing reviews online since releasing its rendition of the isiXhosa hymn Indodana.

The song has had over 18,000 views since it premiered on the choir's YouTube channel last Thursday.

“Indodana is a prayer asking God to be with us in the time of mourning before the resurrection. In celebration of the holy week, we light a candle of unity as Christians around the world gather in spirit,” said the choir.