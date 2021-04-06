TshisaLIVE

Ndlovu Youth Choir gets glowing reviews for its rendition of IsiXhosa Easter hymn 'Indodana'

06 April 2021 - 06:26
The Ndlovu Youth Choir. File photo.
Image: Corinna Tannian

Renowned SA music group the Ndlovu youth choir has once again received glowing reviews online since releasing its rendition of the isiXhosa hymn Indodana.

The song has had over 18,000 views since it premiered on the choir's YouTube channel last Thursday.

Indodana is a prayer asking God to be with us in the time of mourning before the resurrection. In celebration of the holy week, we light a candle of unity as Christians around the world gather in spirit,” said the choir.

The music video was shot at the Mapoch Catholic Church in KwaNdebele, near Pretoria.

The choir got love from local and international viewers in the comments.

“I feel every emotion behind your voice and harmonies. Best version of Indodana I've heard. Beautiful,” said Mabone.

“Absolutely beautiful. Their voices are stunning. I wish them all the best and love from the US,” said Lori Myers.

Cyndi McBride said: “This gave me goosebumps upon goosebumps ... and brought tears to my eyes. So soulful, so uplifting, so utterly beautiful. You are all amazing. Love from Canada.” 

Mamoabi Mahlobogoane wrote: “This is a healing to my bones and my spirit.”

