WATCH | Julius Malema speech & icons in attendance! — Inside Tbo Touch’s birthday luncheon

Media personality Tbo Touch recently joined the 40s squad and held a birthday luncheon to celebrate the occasion, with a star-studded guest list and a speech from EFF president Julius Malema.

Tbo Touch took to his Instagram over the weekend to share videos from his big bash celebrated with his family, friends and influential people such as Doctor Khumalo.

The media mogul explained on his IG that he couldn't let the big moment pass without acknowledging it with a proper celebration.

“I had do it. This was not a birthday, it was a revival. Ask Oros Mampofu and Alistair Mokoena, we were filled with the word, praise and worship. I can't thank you enough for being part of this Easter Sunday service,” Touch said.

Touch gave his followers a tour of the set-up, as he greeted some of his friends on camera.