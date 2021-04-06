WATCH | Julius Malema speech & icons in attendance! — Inside Tbo Touch’s birthday luncheon
Media personality Tbo Touch recently joined the 40s squad and held a birthday luncheon to celebrate the occasion, with a star-studded guest list and a speech from EFF president Julius Malema.
Tbo Touch took to his Instagram over the weekend to share videos from his big bash celebrated with his family, friends and influential people such as Doctor Khumalo.
The media mogul explained on his IG that he couldn't let the big moment pass without acknowledging it with a proper celebration.
“I had do it. This was not a birthday, it was a revival. Ask Oros Mampofu and Alistair Mokoena, we were filled with the word, praise and worship. I can't thank you enough for being part of this Easter Sunday service,” Touch said.
Touch gave his followers a tour of the set-up, as he greeted some of his friends on camera.
Malema was one of the people who gave a speech at the party. He had the crowd nodding in agreement when he spoke about the legend that is ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana soccer player Doctor Khumalo.
The EFF leader spoke about how, in the 90s, Doctor Khumalo was one of the most famous people in Mzansi and how everyone looks up to him because he never disgraced himself.
“I was very happy to see Doctor Khumalo because we grew up celebrating him. In the 90s there were three people who were extremely popular in SA — Nelson Mandela, Brenda Fassie and Doctor Khumalo. Doctor played such a positive role, to an extent that even when he's off the field, he's still celebrated.
“He's still known and even the 2000s generation know the name Doctor Khumalo, so Touch you are really honoured to have Doctor Khumalo come celebrate your day,” Malema said.
He praised the former soccer player, saying that it took uniqueness to be as popular as Khumalo was without social media.
The EFF leader also honoured Touch's mother and wife for being the mogul's support system.