‘ANC leadership is a fallacy’ - Thandiswa Mazwai takes aim at ruling party

Musician Thandiswa Mazwai has criticised the ANC’s leadership over the 27 years they have been in power, saying it was a shame for those who thought the party could bring change.

Taking to Twitter, the star shared her thoughts and analysis of the ANC since the party came into government in 1994.

“What a shame for the suffering masses who thought a black government would bring liberation from the shackles of colonisation and apartheid. Sies ANC!” she wrote.