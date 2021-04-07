Lerato Kganyago praises tweeps for ‘refreshing’ brutal honesty online

Media personality Lerato Kganyago has praised Twitter users who don’t hold back with their honesty, even if it can be brutal.

Taking to social media, the star reflected on how people tend to follow a herd mentality, and said she applauded those who choose to go against the grain and stand by the truth.

“It’s always refreshing to see people who are blatantly honest on this app. Not sheep who go where the rest are going,” she wrote.

Lerato said those who conform to trends and follow what others believe are embarrassing.

“People who say things to fit in, so they say whatever the rest is saying. *cringe*,” Lerato tweeted.