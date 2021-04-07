TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago praises tweeps for ‘refreshing’ brutal honesty online

07 April 2021 - 14:30
Honesty is the best policy for Lerato K!
Honesty is the best policy for Lerato K!
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Media personality Lerato Kganyago has praised Twitter users who don’t hold back with their honesty, even if it can be brutal.

Taking to social media, the star reflected on how people tend to follow a herd mentality, and said she applauded those who choose to go against the grain and stand by the truth.

“It’s always refreshing to see people who are blatantly honest on this app. Not sheep who go where the rest are going,” she wrote.

Lerato said those who conform to trends and follow what others believe are embarrassing. 

“People who say things to fit in, so they say whatever the rest is saying. *cringe*,” Lerato tweeted.

The star often comments on social media culture and its effects on society at large.

Recently, Lerato lambasted tweeps for not showing respect for their elders and lamented how “normalised” it is. 

“Y’all have normalised speaking to elders, Okare le hlaphetswe on Twitter?! Some of these elders are the same age as your parents and grandparents man. I will never get used to that. It saddens me,” Lerato said.

Lerato Kganyago advised to pause DJ gigs to focus on her health

"Our bodies are not as resilient as we would like to wish they are."
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

WATCH | Fans dig up old vid of Boity calling out Kuli Roberts for 'bullying'

Boity has been calling people out from her very early days in the industry
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Lerato Kganyago slams tweeps who blatantly disrespect elders on Twitter!

"This new culture we’ve adopted from social media is the reason why we will not prosper. Our ancestors don’t cheer for nonsense."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. SA will always be in my heart but I'm taking over the world, says Busiswa TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I didn't think we were gonna make it' — Simz Ngema opens up about difficult ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema speech & icons in attendance! — Inside Tbo Touch’s ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kabza de Small leaves the TL shook with suggestive dance move TshisaLIVE
  5. Gospel star Dr Tumi and wife released on bail TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X