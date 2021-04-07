TshisaLIVE

Master KG to work on 'Jerusalema' remix with Zambian singer who went viral with her version

07 April 2021 - 06:00
This 'Jerusalema' remix caught the attention of Master KG!
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Musician Master KG has announced that he will be teaming up with Netherlands-based Zambian singer Rachael Botha on a remix of his multiple-platinum global hit Jerusalema.

Rachael caught the attention of Master KG after a video of her singing her own version of the song went viral.

After a Zambian website announced that he was impressed by Rachael's pipes, Master KG confirmed that the two will be teaming up for a remix.

He also posted a clip of the Zambian singer's cover.

“I can't get enough of this video! My sister, you are super talented,” wrote Master KG. 

Earlier this year, Master KG announced that Jerusalema went triple platinum in Italy, a major feat for an African artist.

“Happy to share that Jerusalema is now 3x platinum in Italy,” the DJ captioned a poster created to celebrate the milestone with the Italian flag colours and three platinum discs to mark the occasion.

