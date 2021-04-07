‘Muvhango’ actress Innocent Manchidi talks friendship goals and betrayal

Inno said some of the longest friendships she has were childhood friendships that were almost two decades long and still going strong. She said she was also grateful that unlike the fictitious and flimsy friendship between Rendani and her friends, her friendships were solid.

The actress said while she has personally lost some friends, she's happy to say it was never as a result of betrayal or conflict.

“I have lost a friend along the way but fortunately it was not due to conflict. It happened because we grew apart, as people often do in life. It happens and also we need to be OK with the fact that you were probably good for me 10 years ago but right now, where I am in my life, you are no longer serving me or I am no longer serving you.”

“It's OK that friendships die out,” Innocent said.

Innocent maintains that just like any other relationship in life, friendships should also have an expiry date if life deems it so.

“You don't want to carry friendships that are a burden to you and are no longer serving you just because it was a long-term kind of relationship. If a friendship is no longer serving you, just like any relationship, leave it and move on with what is working for you.”

On the SABC2 drama the friendship many viewers once thought was the ultimate example of #friendshipgoals was blown to pieces, thanks to James.

This resulted in the crack in the relationship as Marang thought her girl gang would be supportive, and root for her after Imani stole her man but they thought the situation was more complex.