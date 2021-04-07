TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Morgan Freeman slams Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories: 'Just get the shot'

07 April 2021 - 14:00
Morgan Freeman has spoken out against conspiracy theories.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

American actor and director Morgan Freeman has rubbished conspiracy theories around the Covid-19 vaccine, telling SA comedian Trevor Noah that there is nothing to worry about.

Chatting on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Tuesday, Morgan encouraged people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The pair also spoke about the hesitation towards the vaccine among black communities, with many citing the Tuskegee experiment as a reason for their doubt.

Between 1932 and 1972, the Tuskegee Syphilis Study explored the natural course of untreated syphilis. African American men were the subjects of the unethical study.

However, Morgan disagreed with a comparison between the study and the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Horse pucky. I don't believe that. That's ridiculous you know? This is a whole new world, a whole new society,” he said.

His comments came just hours after he made the global Twitter trends list with a call for people to take the vaccine.

“I'm not a doctor, but I trust science. And I'm told that, for some reason, people trust me. So, here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you'll get the vaccine,” Morgan told fans in a video

Still, social media was split on whether to follow the star's advice or not.

While some applauded him for using his star power to make a difference, others said they were not convinced.

SA isn't without its own conspiracy theorists on the coronavirus.

Earlier this year, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warned citizens against rumours that 5G network towers spread the virus.

“5G mobile networks do not spread Covid-19. Viruses cannot travel on radio waves and mobile networks. Covid-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks,” said the minister. 

