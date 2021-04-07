WATCH | Morgan Freeman slams Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories: 'Just get the shot'
American actor and director Morgan Freeman has rubbished conspiracy theories around the Covid-19 vaccine, telling SA comedian Trevor Noah that there is nothing to worry about.
Chatting on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Tuesday, Morgan encouraged people to get the coronavirus vaccine.
The pair also spoke about the hesitation towards the vaccine among black communities, with many citing the Tuskegee experiment as a reason for their doubt.
Between 1932 and 1972, the Tuskegee Syphilis Study explored the natural course of untreated syphilis. African American men were the subjects of the unethical study.
However, Morgan disagreed with a comparison between the study and the Covid-19 vaccine.
“Horse pucky. I don't believe that. That's ridiculous you know? This is a whole new world, a whole new society,” he said.
His comments came just hours after he made the global Twitter trends list with a call for people to take the vaccine.
“I'm not a doctor, but I trust science. And I'm told that, for some reason, people trust me. So, here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you'll get the vaccine,” Morgan told fans in a video
Still, social media was split on whether to follow the star's advice or not.
While some applauded him for using his star power to make a difference, others said they were not convinced.
The way they got Morgan Freeman looking at me in that picture does not in fact make me want to get the vaccine 😂 pic.twitter.com/kBigW5ubUM— La Bonita Jefa (@Labonitajefa) April 7, 2021
Good morning all fine adults!😁— Kwame A (@KwameA007) April 7, 2021
I introduce you to good old actor Morgan Freeman who wants you to know “I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine."
But do you trust a professional actor?🙃 https://t.co/JXU0fUBLOH
morgan freeman is god EVERYONE TRUST HIM pic.twitter.com/R2nH0si7mG— ItzAstro (@ItzAstro_YT) April 6, 2021
SA isn't without its own conspiracy theorists on the coronavirus.
Earlier this year, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warned citizens against rumours that 5G network towers spread the virus.
“5G mobile networks do not spread Covid-19. Viruses cannot travel on radio waves and mobile networks. Covid-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks,” said the minister.