WATCH | Morgan Freeman slams Covid-19 vaccine conspiracy theories: 'Just get the shot'

The pair also spoke about the hesitation towards the vaccine among black communities, with many citing the Tuskegee experiment as a reason for their doubt.

Between 1932 and 1972, the Tuskegee Syphilis Study explored the natural course of untreated syphilis. African American men were the subjects of the unethical study.

However, Morgan disagreed with a comparison between the study and the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Horse pucky. I don't believe that. That's ridiculous you know? This is a whole new world, a whole new society,” he said.