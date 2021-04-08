Dr Tumi tight-lipped on fraud charges against him and wife

In the wake of fraud charges levelled against him and his wife, gospel star, Dr Tumi has revealed his legal team have advised him not to comment on the allegations.

Dr Tumi topped the Twitter trends list and mainstream media headlines on Wednesday, after the Hawks confirmed he and his wife were released on bail after their arrest for allegedly defrauding the National Lotteries Board.

The couple, who were escorted by their lawyer, handed themselves over earlier on Tuesday.

In a brief statement sent to TshisaLIVE and later shared on his Twitter, the Nothing Without You hitmaker said he was unable to comment on the charges against him and his wife as per legal advice.

Dr Tumi also thanked fans for their support.

“Good day fam. Hope you all are well. We also are good. As per legal advice, kindly note that we won’t be commenting on the current media reports, as the matter is before the courts. Thank you for your understanding and support. Love to you all and wishing you a great day.” Dr Tumi said.