'I want to be president': Fans defend Miss SA Shudu Musida amid backlash

Fans came to the defence of Miss SA Shudu Musida after she received backlash for sharing her dream of one day becoming president.

It all began after Shudu declared on Twitter that she hoped in the future to be on the campaign trail again, this time to lead the nation at family gatherings!

“I want to be president,” she wrote.

After the tweet, the star received backlash from Twitter users who didn't think she was president material.