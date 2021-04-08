TshisaLIVE

Ndlozi's support for Dr Tumi amid fraud allegations receives mixed reactions

08 April 2021 - 10:06
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says 'no weapon' formed against Dr Tumi shall prosper.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's public support for gospel musician and medical doctor Dr Tumi has garnered mixed reactions online.

On Wednesday, many were left in shock at the news of the musician and his wife Kgaogelo Sara Makweya's arrest for allegedly defrauding the National Lotteries Board which apparently resulted in over R1.5m being transferred into a private bank account.

According to Hawk's spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo, the pair allegedly benefited to the tune of about R760,000 from the funds.

The couple appeared in court on Tuesday and they have been released on bail of R5,000 each.

The case has been postponed to May 7 for docket disclosure.

While Dr Tumi's name topped the trending list as many weighed in on the matter, Ndlozi was among those who supported him amid the allegations.

He shared a picture of Dr Tumi with the caption: “No weapon formed against you shall prosper.”

Dr Tumi broke his silence on the matter, saying he won’t be commenting on the arrest but thanked his fans for their “understanding and support”.

“As per legal advice, kindly note that we won’t be commenting on the current media reports, as the matter is before the courts. Thank you for your understanding and support. Love to you all and wishing you a great day.” he said.

On Twitter, Nlozi's support drew mixed reactions as many accused him of being a hypocrite and not displaying the same energy when it comes to supporting the Hawks in exposing corruption and fraudsters.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

