Simphiwe Dana lambastes President Cyril Ramaphosa for 'ignoring' the arts

Ndiredi hitmaker Simphiwe Dana has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for apparently “ignoring” artists and their cries for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Simphiwe, who often takes to social media to share her thoughts on SA politics and the state of the nation said was unimpressed with the president's supposed disinterest in the arts.

“I’m also quite unimpressed with how our president has ignored the arts during this pandemic. But he will be ‘shocked’ when things completely fall apart in this sector,” said Simphiwe.