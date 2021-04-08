Thuso Mbedu on how apartheid and losing her parents helped her find Cora in 'Underground Railroad'

As Mzansi and the rest of the world waits in anticipation to see SA-born actress Thuso Mbedu in action as Cora in the US film Underground Railroad, she has given fans insight into what helped her channel Cora.

Thuso recently bagged a multiple-page spread in Elle magazine, where she opened up about how the parallels between American slavery and apartheid in SA were not lost on her and how losing her parents when she was quite young helped her find her voice in the film.

The actress got candid about the similarities she drew between her own life and Cora's, which she used to further enhance her performance.

“Both Cora and I are without parents. Having lost my mother, and my father, whom I never knew, and eventually losing my grandmother in 2014, it got to a point where I kept to myself, I kept in my head — the same with Cora.”