TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Hold up! Cardi B is South African? Well, this viral kid thinks so

08 April 2021 - 06:00
Cardi B is from SA? That's news to us!
Cardi B is from SA? That's news to us!
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rap superstar Cardi B has now become a SA citizen - well, only if you're speaking to this little hopeful!

In a viral video posted to The Shade Room this week American Tik Toker La'Ron Hines asked a few kids some general knowledge questions.

A little boy named Jadon was asked if he is smart. When he answered that he was, he was asked “where is Cardi B from?” He very quickly answered SA, even though she is American-born.

He also had a travel review about his “visit” to SA, calling Mzansi “Niccce”.

Though she has yet to respond, Cardi B loves the little ones, especially her two-year-old Kulture.

Recently a video went viral of the star jamming to her song WAP when her daughter entered the room, prompting her to switch off the music.

This lead to many criticising Cardi and questioning how she could make her signature rap music when she doesn't even let her own child listen to it.

The star hit back, reminding her followers that her music is meant for an adult audience.

“Y'all needs to stop with this already! I’m not Jojo Siwa! I don’t make music for children I make music for adults. Parents are responsible for what their children listen to or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be,” tweeted Cardi B.

Cardi B splits social media with her advice for Valentine’s Day

'If he buys you flowers you buy him grass'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Kelly Khumalo’s daughter Thingo turned 7 & had the cutest party

Thingo's unicorn and rainbows-themed party was super cute!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cardi B looks HOT in a Gert-Johan Coetzee dress for Offset’s b-day party!

In the past, the SA designer has styled international celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Oprah.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. SA will always be in my heart but I'm taking over the world, says Busiswa TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Julius Malema speech & icons in attendance! — Inside Tbo Touch’s ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘We had a rocky patch and now we’re out the other side’ — Siya Kolisi on his ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Kabza de Small leaves the TL shook with suggestive dance move TshisaLIVE
  5. Gospel star Dr Tumi and wife released on bail TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X