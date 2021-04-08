WATCH | Prince Kaybee and Candice Modiselle on what keeps their A-game strong

Actress Candice Modiselle and award-winning musician Prince Kaybee had a heart-to-heart chat in which they shared advice on how to stay on your A-game in an industry that easily swallows people.

Talking about what helps him stay on top of his game as a producer and musician in an IG TV chat with Candice, Prince Kaybee said he realised the best way to stay sharp was to never forgot who you are even when you start becoming a big deal.

“It's funny because a lot of times when you are in a space where you are successful, you tend to outgrow all the things that made you who you are," Prince explained, before adding that it's easy to get lost in the fame and fortune that come with recognition.

“When you're an artist and you get a big song, you don't celebrate first, you ask yourself what's next and you head back to studio. We are not supposed to see you in the club all the time or in the streets all the time just because you have a big song. Whatever made that big song, get back to it immediately.”

The actress said the trick was in “the lil’ things” that people did to better themselves and their craft.

Candice and Prince went on to talk about how heartbroken they often are when they see how new breakout stars often lost everything soon after entering the industry because they lose themselves when they get famous.

Watch the full video below: