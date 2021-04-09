TshisaLIVE

‘It’s embarrassing to read that you’re the joke’ - Moonchild Sanelly claps back

09 April 2021 - 14:00
Moonchild Sanelly isn't here for your bad jokes!
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Musician Moonchild Sanelly has taken to social media to slam those who try to be funny to gain relevance on the TL, telling them they often end up the joke.

Opening up on Twitter, the star said trolls have all the time in the world to land “jokes” online, but often miss the mark when it comes to the punchline.

“People have nothing better to do yet rush to type non-landing jokes! You’ve got so much time, rehearse your jokes before typing s**t intended to be a funny offensive,” said Moonchild.

She went on to say the joke’s on you when you can’t muster up a good quip.

“It’s embarrassing to read that you’re the joke,” said Moonchild.

Last time we checked in with Moonchild, the star was gearing up for the release of her reality TV show Moonchild Sanelly Woza.

Chatting to TshisaLIVE last month, the Bashiri hitmaker said she wants to give fans a sneak peek into the real Moonchild.

“For the longest time, including right now, my whole voice about being free and liberated, and empowering women and anything that society deems as weird, it’s been questioned No-one knows the root of the branches I am.

“The reality show gives you a glimpse into what constitutes my freedom and where it stems from, because nothing comes from nothing,” said Moonchild.

