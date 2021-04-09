‘It’s embarrassing to read that you’re the joke’ - Moonchild Sanelly claps back

Musician Moonchild Sanelly has taken to social media to slam those who try to be funny to gain relevance on the TL, telling them they often end up the joke.

Opening up on Twitter, the star said trolls have all the time in the world to land “jokes” online, but often miss the mark when it comes to the punchline.

“People have nothing better to do yet rush to type non-landing jokes! You’ve got so much time, rehearse your jokes before typing s**t intended to be a funny offensive,” said Moonchild.

She went on to say the joke’s on you when you can’t muster up a good quip.

“It’s embarrassing to read that you’re the joke,” said Moonchild.