Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Anele Mdoda defend Miss SA Shudu amid ‘I want to be president’ backlash

09 April 2021 - 12:00
Big names have championed Shudufhadzo Musida as SA's next president!
Image: Instagram/Shudufhadzo Musida

Anele Mdoda and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are among the thousands who have shown their support for Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, after the beauty queen shared her desire to one day be president of the country.

Over the past few hours, Twitter has been in a frenzy discussing whether Shudu’s dreams of becoming Mzansi's president could be a reality.

Some of the biggest names in Mzansi hit back at those who believe the beauty queen should stick to modelling,

EFF MP Mbuyiseni encouraged Shudu’s political dreams, saying she would make a ‘dope’ future president.

“Shudu is Queen. Full stop! If she dreams of being president of SA or the coming US of Africa, it is not just OK but perfect. As a black woman and Miss SA, it’ll certainly be dope to have her as president because she’s very smart! Hands off Shudu. Dare to dream black child,” said Mbuyiseni.

Anele also defended Shudu, claiming the backlash was “because she is a woman”.

“South Africans are violent to black women. Same hyenas will be all over the next campaign on violence,” tweeted Anele.

The Miss SA Organisation also responded to the debate, using the opportunity to encourage women to pursue their dreams no matter the obstacles.

This isn't the first time Miss SA has defended their queen.

Earlier this year, Shudu came under fire for posting snaps of herself in a bikini. After the backlash, Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil told TshisaLIVE the organisation condemns cyberbullying.

“In response to social media comments about Miss SA posting images of herself in a swimsuit, taken at her apartment on the weekend, we would like to point out Shudu has been on a well-deserved holiday after a whirlwind and demanding timetable after her crowning in October last year, a period in which she also completed her honours in international relations at the University of Witwatersrand.”

'I want to be president': Fans defend Miss SA Shudu Musida amid backlash

Don't worry, Mzansi defended their reigning queen!
1 day ago

Shimza: Normalise reporting accounts that cyberbully others

Shimza has encouraged his fans to call out bullying when they see it on the TL.
1 week ago

Miss SA Shudu Musida launches #MindfulMondays to tackle mental health online

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is set to make good on her promise when she took the crown in October last year to raise awareness about mental health.
1 month ago

