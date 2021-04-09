Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Anele Mdoda defend Miss SA Shudu amid ‘I want to be president’ backlash

Anele Mdoda and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are among the thousands who have shown their support for Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida, after the beauty queen shared her desire to one day be president of the country.

Over the past few hours, Twitter has been in a frenzy discussing whether Shudu’s dreams of becoming Mzansi's president could be a reality.

Some of the biggest names in Mzansi hit back at those who believe the beauty queen should stick to modelling,

EFF MP Mbuyiseni encouraged Shudu’s political dreams, saying she would make a ‘dope’ future president.

“Shudu is Queen. Full stop! If she dreams of being president of SA or the coming US of Africa, it is not just OK but perfect. As a black woman and Miss SA, it’ll certainly be dope to have her as president because she’s very smart! Hands off Shudu. Dare to dream black child,” said Mbuyiseni.