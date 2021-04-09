Prince Kaybee on family: 'You have the most precious gift, cherish that'

Musician Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to remind his followers to appreciate being able to communicate freely with their family.

Opening up on Twitter, the star said he was jealous of those who grew up in large families who were able to communicate openly and comfortably with each other.

He also reminded his fans to recognise the beauty in these relationships.

“Those that grew up with sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers they can open up to and vent, I envy you, you have the most precious gift, cherish that,” said Prince Kaybee.