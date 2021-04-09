Shona Ferguson ain't here for ‘toxic’ gossipers

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson has issued a stern public service announcement to those who like a good gossip sesh, warning that it will hurt their relationships and career.

Taking to Instagram this week, Shona shot off a lengthy sermon about the evils of spreading “lousy news”.

"Gossiping is toxic and harmful. Spreading lousy news and gossiping will only hurt your career,” he wrote.

He told his followers that they would encounter “a lot of people who are full of frustration, anger and disappointment and as soon as their negativity keeps on mounting, they look for a place to dump it”.

“If you let them, they’ll dump it on you. So stay away from such kind of negative people,” he added.

He also shot off a warning to gossipers, telling them to stop before someone gets hurt.