Thenjiwe on lockdown in the UK: I'm scared to buy too much bread, I don't know if I'll get another pay cheque

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
09 April 2021 - 10:00
Thenjiwe Moseley is currently in the UK under lockdown.
Image: Via Thenjiwe Moseley's Instagram

Comedian and actress Thenjiwe Moseley has recounted the struggles of being under lockdown far from home, sharing her fear of soon not being able to afford food.

The Imbewu star is in the UK and has documented her experience while waiting to be able to come back to SA.

In a recent post she spoke of the freedom she had to travel before Covid-19 restrictions came into play.

“Once upon a time, I woke up, put on a wig (ngifihla amagoda agugile) and went to the airport and booked a bhanoyi to Switzerland, spent all my money and came back broke and happy knowing I could work again and make even more money. Life before Covid-19".

Now she is unable to fly home and admitted she is worried about “buying too much bread” because she has no idea if she'll ever get a pay cheque again.

“Lockdown ruins everything. Covid-19 ruined my life,” she added.

Her pain was felt by fellow comedian Celeste Ntuli and businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane, who both sent their support.

Speaking to a fan about the affect lockdown had on her comedy career, Thenjiwe said she was “planning to start performing to my walls. Please come and rescue me.”

Comedian Tumi Morake recently returned from her own lockdown experience in the US, telling Trending SA recently that she was stuck.

“It was hard. I think I lost my sense of humour for a second,” she said.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
