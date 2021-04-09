WATCH | Nasty C says he's not rapping to prove he can rap any more!

Rapper Nasty C has revealed he no longer feels the need to prove that he can rap and has explained the effect that has had on his approach to music.

Nasty C sat down with Sizwe Dhlomo in the latest episode of his podcast series and got real about how his approach to music has changed and how he thinks he could have done better in his rap career.

“I got over that whole 'who killed who' on a song thing like a long time ago ... when I was still rapping to prove that I can rap ... when it was just about that. My approach to music is very different now, so I don't mind you saying so and so killed me on a song or whatever,” Nasty C said, before adding that he's all about making people feel things when he makes music.

The rapper went on to give himself a 7.5 out of 10 for his career so far. “I feel like I could have done better,” he said, then added that he went through a lot of things because he came into the game assuming that everyone has good energy, but found that it was the opposite and that made him fumble in a few areas.

The Zulu Man With Some Power rapper also revealed that he planned to retire from hip hop at 35 and that he hopes to be a billionaire at the same age.

Watch the full interview below: