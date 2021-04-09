Whistleblower in fraud case didn't know Dr Tumi was involved

The man who opened a fraud case that led to the arrest of gospel musician Dr Tumi says he did not know that the singer was involved in the matter.

Billy Itumeleng Simamane, 38, runs The Message, a non-profit organisation (NPO) whose name was used to defraud the National Lotteries Board of R1.5m in 2018.

He said he only found out who Dr Tumi, real name Tumisang Victor Makweya, 39, was when he and his wife Googled the musician's name, which was contained in a document he had received from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) regarding the case.

