TshisaLIVE

Whistleblower in fraud case didn't know Dr Tumi was involved

09 April 2021 - 09:56 By Tankiso Makhetha and Peter Ramothwala
Top gospel singer Dr Tumi and his wife face fraud charges.
Top gospel singer Dr Tumi and his wife face fraud charges.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

The man who opened a fraud case that led to the arrest of gospel musician Dr Tumi says he did not know that the singer was involved in the matter.

Billy Itumeleng Simamane, 38, runs The Message, a non-profit organisation (NPO) whose name was used to defraud the National Lotteries Board of R1.5m in 2018.

He said he only found out who Dr Tumi, real name Tumisang Victor Makweya, 39, was when he and his wife Googled the musician's name, which was contained in a document he had received from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) regarding the case.

For more on this story, visit SowetanLIVE

MORE

Dr Tumi tight-lipped on fraud charges against him and wife

Dr Tumi thanked his fans for their "understanding and support" amid fraud allegations against him.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Ndlozi's support for Dr Tumi amid fraud allegations receives mixed reactions

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says 'no weapon' formed against Dr Tumi shall prosper.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Gospel star Dr Tumi and wife released on bail

Prominent gospel star and medical doctor, Dr Tumi and his wife have been released on bail after their arrest for allegedly defrauding the National ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘We had a rocky patch and now we’re out the other side’ — Siya Kolisi on his ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Gospel star Dr Tumi and wife released on bail TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe what a snake Cobra is! TshisaLIVE
  4. Kabza de Small leaves the TL shook with suggestive dance move TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Julius Malema speech & icons in attendance! — Inside Tbo Touch’s ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA
From 'distracted' high school kid, to profitable clothing customiser in two ...
X