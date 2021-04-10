TshisaLIVE

'Idols SA' star Mthokozisi Ndaba shows off four-month-old son K'sakhanya

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
10 April 2021 - 08:00
Mthokozisi Ndaba has reflected on his blessings.
Mthokozisi Ndaba has reflected on his blessings.
Image: Mthokozisi Ndaba

Idols SA runner up Mthokozisi Ndaba loves being a dad and recently gushed over how, after losing two children, God has restored what was taken from him.

The star's first child, Oluhle Nhlanhla, died in 2011 at the age of four. Heartbreak struck again two years later with the death of his seven-month-old, Ntando Mpilo.

Mthokozi has never gone into detail around the death of the two, but told Drum in 2018 that something went wrong with Ntando's formula but he wasn't sure about what really happened because he was young and still in school at the time.

His music career then took off with his run on the TV singing competition, before meeting his bae, Lockdown actress Nandipha Sefoloko.

The pair settled in Kwa-Mashu, Durban, and had a son, K'saselihle, three years ago.

Mthokozisi recently revealed that the couple had welcomed another boy together: K'sakhanya Zanokuhle Ndaba.

Giving fans a glimpse of K'sakhanya, Mthokozi said he was grateful for the blessings God had given him.

“In 2011 I lost Oluhle Nhlanhla Ndaba (4). 2013 I lost Ntando Mpilo Ndaba (7m). Today I have: S'nqobile Sindiswa Ndaba (10) K'saselihle Ntokozo Ndaba (3) and K'sakhanya Zanokuhle Ndaba (4m).

“Isn't he a good God bafowethu kodwa? He restores seven times what the thief has stolen. He will restore whatever you lost if you allow him.”

Nandipha also shared her praise and gushed over the couple's little one.

He's faithful and his love is endless,” she added.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after K'saselihle's birth in 2018, Mthokozisi explained that his son had given him hope after years of difficulties.

“We named our son K'saselihle which means bright future because after everything that's happened, those dark clouds that I had to pass through, he gives me hope. Through it all, he gives me a bright future.”

READ MORE

Mthokozisi Ndaba & Lockdown's Nandipha gush over their family

Mthokozisi and Nandipha are enjoying their parenting journey
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Mthokozisi Ndaba overcomes 'strong' alcohol and tobacco addiction

He will remain as an alcohol brand ambassador though
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Mthokozisi Ndaba's gatvol: I can’t hang out with these 'location mediocre minds' any more

The star says his hood is 'rotten'
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Mthokozisi on being a new dad: After everything that's happened, he gives me hope

"We have a new reason to live. God has been preparing me for this."
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans are just about ready for Khaya & Cici to leave! TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘We had a rocky patch and now we’re out the other side’ — Siya Kolisi on his ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe what a snake Cobra is! TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘RHOJ’ star Christall Kay plans to lay assault charges against Gugu Khathi TshisaLIVE
  5. Izangoma Zodumo's Gogo Maweni announces split from Mamba TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X