TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini-Jones recounts her first private jet experience, thanks to Shauwn Mkhize!

‘Did I ever tell you the story about the first time I flew on a private jet? Shauwn’s jet. In Brazil! The biggest private plane on the runway’

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 April 2021 - 16:00
Minnie Dlamini-Jones shared the memory of the first time she flew on a private plane.
Minnie Dlamini-Jones shared the memory of the first time she flew on a private plane.
Image: Minnie Dlamini Instagram

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini-Jones reminded Mzansi this week that before Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize became a reality TV star, the businesswoman was out here giving celebs a lift on private jets.

Hundreds of well wishes and happy birthday messages flooded the TL this week when family, friends and fans celebrated Shauwn’s birthday.

The heartfelt messages mostly focused on how humble human Shauwn is known to be. Even though Minnie’s message was one of the cutest, her flex about the businesswoman caught her followers’ attention.

“Happy Birthday my sis. You are a boss who wants nothing but the best for yourself and the people around you! MaMkhize, thank you for your love,” Minnie said before adding her flex.

“Did I ever tell you the story about the first time I flew on a private jet? Shauwn’s jet. In Brazil! The biggest private plane on the runway! During the Fifa World Cup! #LEVELS.”

Shauwn had a blast on her birthday and posted videos and snaps to celebrate her trip around the sun.

In one of the videos, Shauwn expressed her gratitude to her closest people.

Today it’s about me but I still love you all,” she captioned the video.

In the video, Shauwn said she was grateful to God for life and learning the importance of self-love.

“This time around, I’ll be celebrating me. All my life I’ve celebrated people, I’ve loved people but they’ve loved themselves and nobody loved me. So this time around, I love myself and I choose me.”

Here are some of the birthday wishes Shauwn received from Mzansi celebville:

MaMkhize slams haters doubting her 'star' power: 'I’m like a dark horse'

"It’s obvious there’s something about me and it’s not just about the money," MaMkhize explained.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

‘King gesture’ - Lvovo defends Andile Mpisane after R200k #FeesMustFall pledge

While many applauded Andile for offering support to students, others claimed he was using his businesswoman mother MaMkhize's money.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Here’s why fans won’t get 'Kwa MaMkhize' season 2!

"I feel like it was done so well and I don't want to mess with that. I don't want to ruin a good thing so I think I will leave it like that," ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

MaMkhize says her money has ‘nothing to do’ with her ‘Uzalo’ gig

'At the end of the day I am human and I put effort in everything I do. It's not because there's money.'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans are just about ready for Khaya & Cici to leave! TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘We had a rocky patch and now we’re out the other side’ — Siya Kolisi on his ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe what a snake Cobra is! TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘RHOJ’ star Christall Kay plans to lay assault charges against Gugu Khathi TshisaLIVE
  5. Izangoma Zodumo's Gogo Maweni announces split from Mamba TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X