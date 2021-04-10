Minnie Dlamini-Jones recounts her first private jet experience, thanks to Shauwn Mkhize!

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini-Jones reminded Mzansi this week that before Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize became a reality TV star, the businesswoman was out here giving celebs a lift on private jets.

Hundreds of well wishes and happy birthday messages flooded the TL this week when family, friends and fans celebrated Shauwn’s birthday.

The heartfelt messages mostly focused on how humble human Shauwn is known to be. Even though Minnie’s message was one of the cutest, her flex about the businesswoman caught her followers’ attention.

“Happy Birthday my sis. You are a boss who wants nothing but the best for yourself and the people around you! MaMkhize, thank you for your love,” Minnie said before adding her flex.

“Did I ever tell you the story about the first time I flew on a private jet? Shauwn’s jet. In Brazil! The biggest private plane on the runway! During the Fifa World Cup! #LEVELS.”