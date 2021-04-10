WATCH | Heartfelt messages, flowers and a huge cake! — Inside MaMkhize’s surprise birthday celebrations

Not wasting any time in celebrating their queen, Shauwn Mkhize's son Andile Mpisane brought together the reality TV star's closest friends to wish her a happy birthday in the wee hours of the morning.

Shauwn was woken up from her bed by a cheerful song and cheerful voices of her family and friends singing Samthing Soweto's version of the birthday song. The birthday squad entered Shauwn's bedroom with flowers and big rectangular cake with lit candles to mark the special occasion.

They were the first people to wish Shauwn a happy birthday.

“My birthday has begun. There is no place like home, thank you to my boys @andilempisane10 @shaunstylist my support system @jhay_00 Dan Dan @mkhwanazi.nqobile @mendi9420 thank for be the first one to wish me, precious moments,” a pleasantly surprised MaMkhize said.