WATCH | Heartfelt messages, flowers and a huge cake! — Inside MaMkhize’s surprise birthday celebrations

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
10 April 2021 - 11:00
Businesswoman and reality TV queen Shauwn Mkhize recently celebrated her birthday.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

Not wasting any time in celebrating their queen, Shauwn Mkhize's son Andile Mpisane brought together the reality TV star's closest friends to wish her a happy birthday in the wee hours of the morning.

Shauwn was woken up from her bed by a cheerful song and cheerful voices of her family and friends singing Samthing Soweto's version of the birthday song. The birthday squad entered Shauwn's bedroom with flowers and big rectangular cake with lit candles to mark the special occasion.

They were the first people to wish Shauwn a happy birthday.

My birthday has begun. There is no place like home, thank you to my boys @andilempisane10 @shaunstylist my support system @jhay_00 Dan Dan @mkhwanazi.nqobile @mendi9420 thank for be the first one to wish me, precious moments,” a pleasantly surprised MaMkhize said.

In a video posted later in the day, Shauwn expressed her gratitude to her closest people.

Today it’s about me but I still love you all,” she captioned the video.

In the video, Shauwn said she was grateful to God for life and learning the importance of self-love.

“This time around, I'll be celebrating me. All my life I've celebrated people, I've loved people but they've loved themselves and nobody loved me. So this time around, I love myself and I choose me.”

