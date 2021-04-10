WATCH | Priddy Ugly takes aims at A-Reece, Shane Eagle, Ginger Trill & Nasty C in new freestyle

Priddy Ugly may have silenced haters with his bars on the April 2nd Freestyle, but he has opened a whole can of worms with rappers he subbed.

The star's talent has been the hottest topic of conversation for more than a month, as his bae Bontle continues to defend her man from those who claim he's “whack”.

Priddy prefers to let his rhymes do the talking, and dropped the fire freestyle for his birthday.

The track, produced by Hercule$, is a catchy number, but it was the lines about fellow rappers that got tongues wagging.

One by one, subs seemingly aimed at Shane Eagle, Ginger Trill, A-Reece and Nasty C were fired off in lines like: