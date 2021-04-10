WATCH | Priddy Ugly takes aims at A-Reece, Shane Eagle, Ginger Trill & Nasty C in new freestyle
Priddy Ugly may have silenced haters with his bars on the April 2nd Freestyle, but he has opened a whole can of worms with rappers he subbed.
The star's talent has been the hottest topic of conversation for more than a month, as his bae Bontle continues to defend her man from those who claim he's “whack”.
Priddy prefers to let his rhymes do the talking, and dropped the fire freestyle for his birthday.
The track, produced by Hercule$, is a catchy number, but it was the lines about fellow rappers that got tongues wagging.
One by one, subs seemingly aimed at Shane Eagle, Ginger Trill, A-Reece and Nasty C were fired off in lines like:
“The flyest with the bars, I put an eagle in a bird's cage. They duckin’ because they chicken and I’m tired of eating bird vleis.”
“Bake a gingerbread man to find out how dessert tastes. Had to turn my birthday to a rapper’s worst day.”
“I'm the greatest rapper that's an Aries. You nuts to go against me, you need a bigger pair of these.”
“See, I'm nasty, no cap. Let's all rap. You can't have bad hair if you been making tall racks.”
None of the rappers have responded to their mentions, with fans watching eagerly for who will take the bait.
While we wait, check out the freestyle below.