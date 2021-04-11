TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo hits back: I am not here to be liked

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
11 April 2021 - 14:00
Kelly Khumalo does not care for your opinions.
Kelly Khumalo does not care for your opinions.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Singer Kelly Khumalo has once again sent off warning shots to her haters, telling a critic  she’s not here to be liked.

It all started when Kelly posted a video of herself performing, with many praising the star’s talent.

One user claimed she did not “like” Kelly but was a fan of her live performances.

“I don’t like you much but I have been to one of your performances. I have to admit: spectacular”.

Kelly responded with a stern clapback.

“Fortunately for me I am not here to be liked but to fulfil God’s purpose for my life,” Kelly said.

Fans flooded Kelly’s comments with support, telling her to ignore the haters.

Kelly has never been shy to address the trolls who frequent her page, making it clear she would not be silent because she’s a celeb.

“I want to lay down some ground rules because I see people are getting out of hand. If you are going to talk s**t at me, my darling, I am going to say s**t back at you. I am not the kind to back down.

“This thing of saying she is a celebrity and won’t say anything back, se g*t. You are not my friend, OK,” she said in an Instagram video last month.

WATCH | Kelly K slams people who expect celebs to put up with hate: 'I'll give you back to your mother'

“This thing of saying she is a celebrity and won’t say anything back, se g*t. You are not my friend, okay.”
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Fuming Kelly Khumalo slams body shamers: I happen to love my fat

"Hey! Bit** stop it! If you don't have anything nice to say shut your mouth!" Kelly said.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo to her future husband on having babies: ‘I am not ruining myself again’

Dear Kelly's future hubby: you should definitely watch this!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans are just about ready for Khaya & Cici to leave! TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie Dlamini-Jones recounts her first private jet experience, thanks to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'DMX is not dead,' says family after viral death reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Rapper DMX has died at age 50 TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘RHOJ’ star Christall Kay plans to lay assault charges against Gugu Khathi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X