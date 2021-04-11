Kelly Khumalo hits back: I am not here to be liked

Singer Kelly Khumalo has once again sent off warning shots to her haters, telling a critic she’s not here to be liked.

It all started when Kelly posted a video of herself performing, with many praising the star’s talent.

One user claimed she did not “like” Kelly but was a fan of her live performances.

“I don’t like you much but I have been to one of your performances. I have to admit: spectacular”.

Kelly responded with a stern clapback.

“Fortunately for me I am not here to be liked but to fulfil God’s purpose for my life,” Kelly said.

Fans flooded Kelly’s comments with support, telling her to ignore the haters.

Kelly has never been shy to address the trolls who frequent her page, making it clear she would not be silent because she’s a celeb.

“I want to lay down some ground rules because I see people are getting out of hand. If you are going to talk s**t at me, my darling, I am going to say s**t back at you. I am not the kind to back down.

“This thing of saying she is a celebrity and won’t say anything back, se g*t. You are not my friend, OK,” she said in an Instagram video last month.