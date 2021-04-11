Minnie Dlamini’s throwback to her pageant days: 'We had lots of money and prizes to spend at the mall'

Actress and TV personality Minnie Dlamini Jones took fans deep down memory lane this week when she posted a throwback of her modelling days.

The star posted a snap of herself with friend Dr Khabonina Nkwelo for a pageant.

In the caption she explained that she had convinced Khabonina to enter her first pageant, Miss Hillcrest Corner, with the promise of teaching her everything she knew.

The pair ended up both placing in the top three and used their prize money to spoil themselves.

“We had lots of money and prizes to spend at that mall. Needless to say it was worth the exercise,” she added, along with a birthday message to her friend.