TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini’s throwback to her pageant days: 'We had lots of money and prizes to spend at the mall'

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
11 April 2021 - 10:00
Minnie Dlamini was BEEN serving looks.
Minnie Dlamini was BEEN serving looks.
Image: Minnie Dlamini's Instagram

Actress and TV personality Minnie Dlamini Jones took fans deep down memory lane this week when she posted a throwback of her modelling days.

The star posted a snap of herself with friend Dr Khabonina Nkwelo for a pageant.

In the caption she explained that she had convinced Khabonina to enter her first pageant, Miss Hillcrest Corner, with the promise of teaching her everything she knew.

The pair ended up both placing in the top three and used their prize money to spoil themselves.

“We had lots of money and prizes to spend at that mall. Needless to say it was worth the exercise,” she added, along with a birthday message to her friend.

Khabonina thanked Minnie, saying her friend was always supportive of those close to her.

“One of my favourite qualities about you since day one is how supportive you are of those you love most,” she said.

The flashback had Minnie's fans and celeb friends laughing, with DJ Zinhle and Zizo Tshwete giving it the thumbs up.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest also weighed in, asking about the Zebra skin costumes.

READ MORE

Minnie Dlamini hits back at ‘vile and toxic’ Noxolo Grootboom tribute backlash

"It's not right and this mob mentality and bullying has to stop."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Minnie Dlamini Jones serves flames in post-preggy 'snapback' pic

Minnie Dlamini- Jones is one sexy mama!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Minnie Dlamini found Nandi Madida’s first album recorded 18 years ago and the nostalgia is real!

Nandi was born to be a star!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 'The Queen' fans are just about ready for Khaya & Cici to leave! TshisaLIVE
  2. Minnie Dlamini-Jones recounts her first private jet experience, thanks to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'DMX is not dead,' says family after viral death reports TshisaLIVE
  4. Rapper DMX has died at age 50 TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘RHOJ’ star Christall Kay plans to lay assault charges against Gugu Khathi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X