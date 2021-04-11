'Rhythm City' star Mapula Mafole prays for more opportunities as show draws to an end

Popular actress Mapula Mafole is among dozens of talented cast and crew at Rhythm City who are now looking for work, as the popular e.tv soapie comes to an end later this year.

The show's finale will air in July, after 13 years on screen.

The news left cast, crew and loyal fans of the soapie heartbroken, and Mapula took to Twitter this week to share her emotions in the last few days of filming.

“Waking for work, I can’t believe RC (Rhythm City) days are coming to an end soon. It’s really been a journey of growth. I’ll always be grateful,” she wrote.

She then shared her prayer with fans.

“Now I pray God opens new doors for me. There are so many great shows on SA TV I’ve been watching. So much talent! I pray there’s a place for me,” she wrote.

She also has her eye on an international career, drawing inspiration from Thuso Mbedu who recently became the first South African actress to play the lead role in an American TV series.

Thuso plays the role of Cora on The Underground Railroad, which premieres on Amazon Prime next month.