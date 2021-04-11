'Rhythm City' star Mapula Mafole prays for more opportunities as show draws to an end
Popular actress Mapula Mafole is among dozens of talented cast and crew at Rhythm City who are now looking for work, as the popular e.tv soapie comes to an end later this year.
The show's finale will air in July, after 13 years on screen.
The news left cast, crew and loyal fans of the soapie heartbroken, and Mapula took to Twitter this week to share her emotions in the last few days of filming.
“Waking for work, I can’t believe RC (Rhythm City) days are coming to an end soon. It’s really been a journey of growth. I’ll always be grateful,” she wrote.
She then shared her prayer with fans.
“Now I pray God opens new doors for me. There are so many great shows on SA TV I’ve been watching. So much talent! I pray there’s a place for me,” she wrote.
She also has her eye on an international career, drawing inspiration from Thuso Mbedu who recently became the first South African actress to play the lead role in an American TV series.
Thuso plays the role of Cora on The Underground Railroad, which premieres on Amazon Prime next month.
And when God wills, like my inspiration @ThusoMbedu an international career 😍— Mapula Mafole (@mapulamafole) April 8, 2021
Friends and fans flooded Mapula's mentions, offering her love and support.
“You have an incredible work ethic. We have witnessed you grow and over time finesse your craft. God will carry you and make the way for you! You got my support Ngwana wa rona,” wrote one follower.
“Definitely God will open big doors, my sister. You are very talented, never doubt that. You still have many characters to play,” added another.
Reflecting on her Rhythm City role in an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2018, Mapula said she has grown in resilience.
“She's shown me another side of life and has helped me grow. She is significantly younger than me, but I think she is way stronger than me. She's definitely more resilient than I am, but those things have rubbed off on me. Life keeps getting harder for her, yet she still gets up and tries again. She does it not only for herself, but for her family.”