SNAPS | Inside Simz Ngema's lavish baby dedication event for her boy

Chrizelda Kekana
11 April 2021
Actress Simphiwe Ngema and her bae Tino Chinyani welcomed their baby boy (Tiyani) last year.
Image: Simphiwe Ngema/ Instagram

Actress Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema and her bae Tino Chinyani recently hosted a baby dedication event for their lil prince Tiyani, and to say they went all out is an understatement!

The actress and her bae welcomed a baby boy in June last year, but kept the news under wraps for a few months.

However, since then Simz has been sharing her journey in motherhood and over the weekend an important moment in their child's life with an event fit for a king.

Baby Tiyani's dedication looked something like a high-end event with amazing decoration and guests dressed to the nines. The event happened at Pere House and was organised by Nono Events, whose work is famous in the Mzansi celebville community.

Taking to Instagram, Simz expressed her gratitude for how everything turned out, dubbing the event “the best baby dedication ever!”

“This was a beautiful blessed day. The best baby dedication ever! Thank you Nono Events and Pere House for bringing my vision to life. To our family and friends, thank you for making this a special day for our king,” a delighted Simz wrote.

Check out the snaps below:

Simz recently opened up about how hard her pregnancy was, and how she thought at one point that both she and the baby would not make it.

“It's still so unbelievable that I carried a whole human being. I had the most difficult pregnancy ever! At some point I didn't think we were going to make it,” she wrote.

She recounted how her father was worried about her and said, “They better get that baby out before he kills my baby.”

“But God had us. Grateful,” she added.

