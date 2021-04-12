'A beautiful life lived' - 5 heartfelt celeb tributes to Dr Sindi van Zyl
Some of Mzansi's most famous faces added their tributes to doctor and radio personality Sindi van Zyl, who died over the weekend.
The 45-year-old doctor passed away in hospital on Saturday morning, two months after being diagnosed with Covid-19. After her diagnosis, a crowdfunding campaign for Sindi's medical bills raised more than R1m.
Thousands of fans from across the nation mourned the “Duchess of Resting”, with many sharing their fondest memories of the star.
Among them was actress Rami Chuene, musician Lady Zamar and former Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, who took to social media with lengthy, emotional testimonies describing Dr Sindi's affect on the community.
‘KINDNESS PERSONIFIED’
“The way we all feel like we knew Dr Sindi personally. The way it feels like we just lost a close loved one, speaks volumes of the kind of person she was. Kindness personified! What a lovely human being. What a beautiful life lived,” wrote Zozi.
The way we all feel like we knew Dr Sindi personally. The way it feels like we just lost a close loved one speaks volumes on the kind of person she was. Kindness personified! What a lovely human being. What a beautiful life lived. My heart goes out to her family. #RIPDrSindi 💔— Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) April 10, 2021
‘EXAMPLE OF TRUE HUMANITY’
Actress Refilwe Modiselle shared how much Sindi meant to her.
We don't have the time here we often think we have... So live with conviction to the fullest.— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) April 10, 2021
Leave a mark behind that speaks of the God in you, through you...
Be an example of true humanity & soul, with wisdom, love & light#RIPDrSindi#ThankYouDrSindi for everything 🕯️🕊️🙏🏻🤍
It wasn't just the call of duty 7/8 years ago.... This was way bigger... A miracle/testimony walking.— Refilwe Modiselle (@vanillablaq) April 11, 2021
I then inherited a dad I call Daddy Doc & 2 sisters
They saved my life
Dr @sindivanzyl @dr_lovelee@MarlinMcKay#ThankYouForSavingMyLife#ThankYouDrSindi 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/tzB4hvHPgW
‘SHE DID EVERYTHING WITH LOVE FOR PEOPLE’
Rami said Sindi changed the world for the better.
Dr. Sindi did everything with love for people- even those she didn’t know or never met. With an open heart & mind, she just wanted to see if the world would really change and boy, did she change it! She lived. She was here. We’re blessed to have experienced her #RIPDrSindiVanZyl— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) April 10, 2021
‘LIKE A TWITTER MOM TO SO MANY’
Lady Zamar did not know Sindi personally but said she felt her influence in the people who interacted with the doctor.
this is so sad💔💔💔 #RIPDRSINDI— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) April 10, 2021
Dr Sindi was like a Twitter mom to so many. I never got to know her personally but her life had an impact on mine❤️she was a blessing to everyone who interacted with her in real life & social media. her life was precious. She’ll be missed💔😢😭😓 pic.twitter.com/LbpaylxobG
‘THANK YOU FOR SHOWING US WHAT IS MEANS TO LIVE FULLY’
Radio personality Hulisani Ravele shared some of the qualities she admired in Sindi.
Her heart, her joy, her wisdom, her strength. Her curiosity, her honesty, her patience. Her willingness to learn, to share, to teach others. You were an exceptional human being Dr Sindi. Exceptional. 🥺 Thank you for showing us what is means to live fully & with intention. 💔🕯🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7SSY4VIGWB— Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 10, 2021
In a statement, Sindi's family asked for time and space to grieve the loss of the star
“The Van Zyl family humbly thank everyone who stood together with them recently to help raise funds for Sindi’s hospital bill, in addition to the national outpouring of prayer, love and support for her.
“The family humbly request that you respect their need for privacy as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and ask that you keep them in your prayers.”