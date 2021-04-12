'A beautiful life lived' - 5 heartfelt celeb tributes to Dr Sindi van Zyl

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces added their tributes to doctor and radio personality Sindi van Zyl, who died over the weekend.

The 45-year-old doctor passed away in hospital on Saturday morning, two months after being diagnosed with Covid-19. After her diagnosis, a crowdfunding campaign for Sindi's medical bills raised more than R1m.

Thousands of fans from across the nation mourned the “Duchess of Resting”, with many sharing their fondest memories of the star.

Among them was actress Rami Chuene, musician Lady Zamar and former Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, who took to social media with lengthy, emotional testimonies describing Dr Sindi's affect on the community.

‘KINDNESS PERSONIFIED’

“The way we all feel like we knew Dr Sindi personally. The way it feels like we just lost a close loved one, speaks volumes of the kind of person she was. Kindness personified! What a lovely human being. What a beautiful life lived,” wrote Zozi.