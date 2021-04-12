TshisaLIVE

'A beautiful life lived' - 5 heartfelt celeb tributes to Dr Sindi van Zyl

12 April 2021 - 14:00
Sindi and her husband Marinus Van Zyl.
Image: Supplied

Some of Mzansi's most famous faces added their tributes to doctor and radio personality Sindi van Zyl, who died over the weekend.

The 45-year-old doctor passed away in hospital on Saturday morning, two months after being diagnosed with Covid-19. After her diagnosis, a crowdfunding campaign for Sindi's medical bills raised more than R1m.

Thousands of fans from across the nation mourned the “Duchess of Resting”, with many sharing their fondest memories of the star.

Among them was actress Rami Chuene, musician Lady Zamar and former Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, who took to social media with lengthy, emotional testimonies describing Dr Sindi's affect on the community.

‘KINDNESS PERSONIFIED’

The way we all feel like we knew Dr Sindi personally. The way it feels like we just lost a close loved one, speaks volumes of the kind of person she was. Kindness personified! What a lovely human being. What a beautiful life lived,” wrote Zozi.

‘EXAMPLE OF TRUE HUMANITY’

Actress Refilwe Modiselle shared how much Sindi meant to her.

‘SHE DID EVERYTHING WITH LOVE FOR PEOPLE’

Rami said Sindi changed the world for the better.

‘LIKE A TWITTER MOM TO SO MANY’

Lady Zamar did not know Sindi personally but said she felt her influence in the people who interacted with the doctor.

‘THANK YOU FOR SHOWING US WHAT IS MEANS TO LIVE FULLY’

Radio personality Hulisani Ravele shared some of the qualities she admired in Sindi.

In a statement, Sindi's family asked for time and space to grieve the loss of the star 

“The Van Zyl family humbly thank everyone who stood together with them recently to help raise funds for Sindi’s hospital bill, in addition to the national outpouring of prayer, love and support for her.

“The family humbly request that you respect their need for privacy as they go through this difficult period of grieving, and ask that you keep them in your prayers.”

