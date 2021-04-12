TshisaLIVE

Celebs pay tribute to Nelli Tembe, fiancée of AKA

12 April 2021 - 09:00
Tributes from Mzansi celebs poured in after the death of AKA's fiancée Nelli Tembe
Image: Instagram/AKA via welcometoromesa

There has been an outpouring of tributes for AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe who died on Sunday morning  after she apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. 

The Tembe and Forbes families confirmed the 22-year-old’s death through a statement, saying they were in shock. 

“We are still in shock and dealing with our emotions  as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman with so much life ahead of her,” the families said in a joint statement issued on Sunday afternoon.

After the announcement of Nelli’s untimely death, fans and celebs flooded social media with tributes.

Celebs including SK Khoza, Anele Mdoda, Sjava and many others sent their condolences to AKA and Nelli’s families.

“For the first time in my life, I questioned God,” tweeted Jub Jub.

Here are some of the tributes:

Maps Maponyane and Boity `also commented on the devastating events of the weekend, hoping for kindness during these dark days.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said crime scene experts were looking for clues at the hotel.

“Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7.45am on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets in the CBD, where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased.”

Witnesses at the scene described hearing a scream, followed by a “loud doef” sound, and said they had also heard a man shouting.

A source close to AKA said he was “inconsolable”.

The couple first made headlines in January last year after a video of them kissing at a restaurant went viral. In February this year, Tembe confirmed their engagement.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner. Even through the highs and lows, you have always stood by me and I thank you, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, for loving me wholeheartedly and never giving up on us. Cheers to the beginning of forever. 4L boo,” she wrote on social media.

In March, the couple got fans excited after it appeared the rapper had started lobola negotiations. He asked fans about the price of cows and later posted an image of himself and family members in Durban with the caption containing a cow and a heart emoji.

