Celebs pay tribute to Nelli Tembe, fiancée of AKA

There has been an outpouring of tributes for AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe who died on Sunday morning after she apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

The Tembe and Forbes families confirmed the 22-year-old’s death through a statement, saying they were in shock.

“We are still in shock and dealing with our emotions as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman with so much life ahead of her,” the families said in a joint statement issued on Sunday afternoon.

After the announcement of Nelli’s untimely death, fans and celebs flooded social media with tributes.

Celebs including SK Khoza, Anele Mdoda, Sjava and many others sent their condolences to AKA and Nelli’s families.

“For the first time in my life, I questioned God,” tweeted Jub Jub.

Here are some of the tributes: