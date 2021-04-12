Celebs pay tribute to Nelli Tembe, fiancée of AKA
There has been an outpouring of tributes for AKA’s fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe who died on Sunday morning after she apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.
The Tembe and Forbes families confirmed the 22-year-old’s death through a statement, saying they were in shock.
“We are still in shock and dealing with our emotions as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman with so much life ahead of her,” the families said in a joint statement issued on Sunday afternoon.
After the announcement of Nelli’s untimely death, fans and celebs flooded social media with tributes.
Celebs including SK Khoza, Anele Mdoda, Sjava and many others sent their condolences to AKA and Nelli’s families.
“For the first time in my life, I questioned God,” tweeted Jub Jub.
Here are some of the tributes:
For the first time in my life, I questioned God #JubJub #Nellie #Nelli #AKAs pic.twitter.com/EGYTjBwG6i— Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) April 11, 2021
Nelli you're finessin', you a lion, you be lionessin'— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) April 11, 2021
Mario Badescu, wash away my sins
For the wins, 'cause the lord is my shepherd🙏🏿
R.I.P
Nelli
💔
Maps Maponyane and Boity `also commented on the devastating events of the weekend, hoping for kindness during these dark days.
It's all just so dark.💔— Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) April 11, 2021
What a horrible time...
The darkness on social media can be unbearably overpowering. Please let’s all choose kindness as often as possible. Please. 🙏🏾— 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) April 11, 2021
Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said crime scene experts were looking for clues at the hotel.
“Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7.45am on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets in the CBD, where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased.”
Witnesses at the scene described hearing a scream, followed by a “loud doef” sound, and said they had also heard a man shouting.
A source close to AKA said he was “inconsolable”.
The couple first made headlines in January last year after a video of them kissing at a restaurant went viral. In February this year, Tembe confirmed their engagement.
“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner. Even through the highs and lows, you have always stood by me and I thank you, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, for loving me wholeheartedly and never giving up on us. Cheers to the beginning of forever. 4L boo,” she wrote on social media.
In March, the couple got fans excited after it appeared the rapper had started lobola negotiations. He asked fans about the price of cows and later posted an image of himself and family members in Durban with the caption containing a cow and a heart emoji.