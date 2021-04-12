TshisaLIVE

LOL! Someone gave Rasta a taste of his own medicine & tweeps are living for it!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 April 2021 - 15:00
Painter Lebani 'Rasta' Sirenje got a taste of how it feels when someone draws a portrait which looks nothing like you.
Image: Rasta The Artist/ Twitter

The tables have turned on infamous funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje after an unknown person drew a fugly portrait of the painter, which social media users believe is the payback he needed. 

Rasta has come under fire on several occasions for missing the mark with his paintings of  prominent celebrities and politicians who have died over the last few years. 

The painter landed on the Twitter trends list at the weekend, after a fugly, free hand, pen-drawn portrait of him went viral.

The Twitter account @RastaArtist, took to the TL to ask people to help him find out who had drawn the portrait.

Here's the viral Rasta portrait below:

Rasta's tweet had more than 9k likes and over 1k retweets, while the comments section was filled with people who were just happy that someone “did to Rasta, what he's been doing to others”.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the drawing.

“They got you good for all the times you did it to others,” one tweep said to Rasta.

Here are some of the reactions:

1 week ago

News
3 weeks ago

News
3 weeks ago

1 month ago

