OPINION | SA is finally making waves internationally, but we need to celebrate our own wins first

While perusing reactions to our global success, it was good to see fellow South Africans show their support and praise for artists securing the bag.

But we shouldn’t let the US falling for our charms cloud the truth: we don’t need international recognition to know that we Africans are highly talented and skilled artists.

As much as it is wonderful to lap up the glory of seeing SA talent on the global stage, it shouldn’t take an international break for our artists to be praised.

Speaking about her own international wins, Queen Sono's Pearl Thusi once said she felt she only received local appreciation after achieving international recognition.

It has often taken someone with clout and star power to say something about one of our own before we chime in with praise. We should be able to recognise musicians, actors and artists in general for their skill set without being told by some Hollywood bigwig that they are worthy of our support.

It’s easy to lose sight of what may happen if we draw all our attention to international wins: our small and local achievements may be overlooked. With all the international buzz about Africa, we have forgotten that our achievements on home soil are just as valid, if not more, of a reason to support local.

SA may be a hot and happening destination now, but this could change and we could in future be “forgotten” by the US like the rest of the global south. Hollywood is synonymous with “trends” - either setting or following them. Though SA has managed to capture the international audience's attention over the past few months, who’s to say that Africa won’t get stale soon.

Thus, you are on your own, Africa.

As much as the name we are making for ourselves may one day precede us, we could very easily get pushed to the side. African stars like Davido and Burna Boy have fought long and hard for a seat at the table, but not everyone can cement themselves in the music industry like multimillionaire Akon.